Goodyear plant in Mexico votes to throw out old-guard union

“It was evident that after voting concluded, the members of that union, possibly in collusion with the company’s security guards, stole the ballot box,” the department said in a statement.

The department vowed at the time to re-do the elections with “exceptional” security measures “without any intervention by the union that holds the contract, and with the participation of domestic and international observers.”

The department said that observers from the international labor organization, the country's human rights commission and independent groups oversaw the new vote Monday.

It was the latest in a series of votes to oust old-guard unions at automotive and other plants throughout Mexico; the votes have often come only after the United States has filed complaints under the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.