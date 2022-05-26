'Goodfellas' co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta

"I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors. Too soon." — Actor Alessandro Nivola, star of "The Many Saints of Newark," one of Liotta's final films.

"This is a massive, unexpected shock. I have been an admirer of Ray’s work since I saw him in ‘Something Wild,’ a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’... Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie." — “Many Saints of Newark” director and “Sopranos” creator David Chase, in a statement.

"Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him." —Actor Jeffrey Wright, via Twitter.

Caption FILE - Actor Ray Liotta attends the Tribeca Fall Preview premiere of "The Many Saints of Newark" on Sept. 22, 2021, in New York. Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Greg Allen