Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge

“I understand that my recovery has to come first,’’ the 55-year-old Gooden told the judge Thursday. “This has saved my life.’’

The ex-pitcher won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.

He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.