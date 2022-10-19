Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements

Goodell was asked if the new lawsuit affects Watson's status.

“As far as any additional (allegations), we obviously will follow all of those,” Goodell said. “If there’s new information, we’ll take that into consideration, but we’ll see as time goes on.”

Watson was back inside Cleveland's headquarters last week for the first time since his suspension began on Aug. 30. He's permitted to attend team meetings, work out in the weight room and interact with teammates and coaches.

As long as he fulfills the agreement, Watson will be able to practice on Nov. 14, re-join the roster two weeks later and play on Dec. 4 in Houston against the Texans, who traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.

During his suspension, Watson has been training with a private quarterback coach in suburban Cleveland.

Two grand juries declined to indict the 27-year-old Watson on criminal charges. He has maintained he never harassed or assaulted any women.



