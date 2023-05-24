Goodell confident Commanders sale will gain approval

Goodell said he has spoken to public officials in the Washington area about stadium plans, with a replacement for FedEx Field in Maryland likely coming sooner than later — whether that's in the District of Columbia or in the surrounding suburbs.

“It is not something that we’re requiring in the context of the transaction,” Goodell said, “but I know that the ownership is going to be focused on it just from the limited conversations I’ve had.”

Snyder and the Commanders are still under investigation by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who was retained by the league more than a year ago to study the organization. That stemmed from a congressional review into workplace misconduct that also included a referral to the Federal Trade Commission for potential business improprieties.

“Mary Jo White is an expert. She’s being incredibly thorough. When she’s concluded the investigation, she’ll let me know,” Goodell said. “We have pledged to make sure that we tell our ownership, and we have pledged to make sure the findings are made public.”

