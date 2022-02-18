Goodell, civil rights leaders discuss diversity in hiring

“The NFL has produced an astonishing pool of Black coaching talent that owners routinely have ignored when filling the top job," Morial said. "We are committed to working with the owners and the league to bring the spirit of ‘Inspire Change’ to the head coaching rosters.”

Morial was joined by National Action Network founder and president Rev. Al Sharpton, NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation president and CEO Melanie Campbell, and National African American Clergy Network co-convener Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner.

The civil rights leaders challenged the league to set measurable goals for recruiting and hiring diverse candidates. They also called for the creation of an advisory commission that would make recommendations to the NFL and establish guidelines.

The meeting Thursday was a continuation of a discussion that began last week, when the civil rights leaders called for the NFL's to replace the Rooney Rule. It was established in 2003 and requires teams to interview candidates of color for head coaching and senior football operation positions.

