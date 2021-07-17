Goodbyes for Louisiana's flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

Edwards drew attention for leading a push for a new state constitution and bringing Black people into state government in the 1970s. But he also was frequently touched by accusations of wrongdoing.

He was tried and acquitted on corruption charges in the 1980s during his third term. He was convicted in 2000 on charges that he took payoffs to help steer riverboat casino licenses to friends during and after his final term in the 1990s.

Saturday marked Edwards' final return to the 34-story Capitol built in the 1930s at the behest of Huey Long, a fiery populist Democrat to whom Edwards was often compared. Long, elected governor in 1928 and to the U.S. Senate in 1932, was assassinated in 1935 in a hallway steps from where Edwards' casket was on display. Long is buried on the Capitol grounds.

On Sunday, a state police honor guard is to carry Edwards' casket down the steps of the Capitol to a horse-drawn carriage at noon. The Southern University Marching Band will lead a funeral procession along a roughly 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) route to the Old State Capitol, built in the 1800s, for a private funeral for family and invited guests.

FILE - Former Gov. Edwin Edwards arrives with his wife Trina Edwards, right, to the election night watch party for current Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge, La., in this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo. Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by scandal and an eight-year federal prison stretch, died Monday, July 12, 2021 . He was 93. Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends by his bedside, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. He had suffered bouts of ill health in recent years and entered hospice care this month at his home in Gonzales, near the Louisiana capital. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton