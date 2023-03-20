Gonzaga, Timme move to Sweet 16 with 84-81 win over TCU

Damion Baugh finished with 15 points for TCU, none more consequential than a not-so-meaningless 3 he hit at the buzzer to help the Horned Frogs cover the 4.5-point spread listed on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Small consolation for TCU, though for 30 minutes-plus, the Frogs looked like very much like one of the 16 best teams in the country. They came at the Bulldogs in waves, trying to stop Timme with every big man on the roster.

But while the Gonzaga big man worked for every one of his twisting, turning, head-faking 12 baskets, TCU’s bigs were all in foul trouble as the game wound down and Timme took over.

SWEET 16 ANNIVERSARY

The meeting Thursday with UCLA in Vegas will fall on the 16th anniversary of their classic Sweet 16 game, won 73-71 by the Bruins. Over the final, frenetic 40 seconds, UCLA made two steals, scored the last five points and left Zags star Adam Morrison nearly crying on the court.

ONE FEWER BIG MAN

With TCU’s big men in foul trouble, one difference might have been the absence of Eddie Lampkin. Lampkin, a key cog in the TCU frontcourt much of the year, entered the transfer portal just before the Big 12 tournament.

