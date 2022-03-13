Gonzaga gets top nod for NCAAs, Arizona, KU, Baylor next

Arizona was next at 6-1, followed by No. 2 seed Kentucky (15-2) and Baylor (11-1).

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's last tournament has Duke playing as a No. 2 seed in the super-stacked West, meaning he might have to get past Gonzaga in the regional final to make his 13th Final Four.

It's one thing to face a tough bracket, quite another not to be in it at all. Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M were the “first four out,” meaning there's still a glimmer of hope for them if a team must make a late withdrawal due to COVID-19.

Dayton would have been in were it not for an upset in its Atlantic 10 conference tournament. Richmond slipped past Davidson for the title, and while Davidson made the field, Dayton did not.

“Our committee really liked Dayton,” said selection committee chair Tom Burnett. “They were deserving of consideration but unfortunately, the ended up on the ‘first four out’ list."

Teams that just slipped in included No. 12 seeds Wyoming and Indiana. The Hoosiers are one of a nation-leading nine teams to make it from the Big Ten. The Big East, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference placed six teams each.

Caption Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) celebrates after a play against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

Caption Kansas head coach Bill Self abnd guard Ochai Agbaji hug after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel