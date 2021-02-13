Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee's initial rankings

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed, followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. It's a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll all season and remain unbeaten.

The third-ranked Wolverines were the third No. 1 seed, followed by the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. Another Big Ten team, sixth-ranked Illinois, was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.