Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; Missouri, Clemson in

The top five teams remained in place in Monday’s latest Top 25, with Mark Few’s Bulldogs claiming 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1 for the fourth straight poll to start the season.

The second-ranked Bears claimed seven first-place votes. Third-ranked Iowa received the remaining one to finish ahead of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas. Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee rounded out the top 10.