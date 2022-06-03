Gonsolin sharp again, Dodgers blank Mets 2-0 in NL showdown

New York, which piled up 77 runs in its previous nine games, was the only major league team that hadn't been blanked this season.

The Dodgers were coming off a three-game home sweep by Pittsburgh for the first time in 22 years. Although they still struggled to convert with runners in scoring position, the win moved them four games ahead of second-place San Diego in the NL West.

Trea Turner doubled into the left-field corner on Taijuan Walker’s first pitch of the sixth to extend his 25-game hitting streak, tops in the majors this year.

Walker (3-1) gave up two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

The Mets’ run of 26 consecutive shutout innings ended in the fifth. Mookie Betts’ RBI single to left-center scored Taylor, who went 2 for 3 in addition to playing stellar defense.

Justin Turner chased Walker with a two-out RBI double to deep right in the sixth.

New York had thrown back-to-back shutouts in its previous two games against last-place Washington, capping a 6-0 homestand.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: SS Francisco Lindor sat out with a swollen right middle finger after he injured it closing a double door in his hotel room. He's likely to be back in the lineup Friday.

Dodgers: OF Kevin Pillar went on the injured list with a left shoulder fracture. He left Wednesday's game in the sixth inning. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) will throw a rehab game likely Sunday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA) has won three of four road starts with a 3.68 ERA.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90) has tossed 20 scoreless innings since allowing two runs in the first against Arizona. He's 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in three career appearances against the Mets.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits and RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, is tagged out at third by New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar after Lux was caught n a rundown between third and home during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Mets' J.D. Davis, right, drops his bat as he hits a double while Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, center, looks to second base umpire Manny Gonzalez, left, after stealing second as New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil puts a late tag on him during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)