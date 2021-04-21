Gomber lifts Rockies 6-3, Astros' 9th loss in 10 games

Gurriel drove in all three runs for the Astros. Houston also was 7-10 last year before winning eight in a row.

Yonathan Daza hit his first major league home run in his 58th big league game. Dom Nunez doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Colorado, which swept the two-game interleague series.

Trevor Story hit a two-run double in the first. Gurriel's homer tied the score and Daza put Colorado ahead for good when he homered leading off the bottom half. Nunez doubled in a run later in the inning, and boosted the margin to 6-2 in the sixth against Brandon Bielak when Nunez hit an RBI double and scored on Raimel Tapia's sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Myles Straw was out of the lineup due to the side effects of his COVID-19 vaccination. He played center field and batted leadoff Tuesday night and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Astros: Head home for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Thursday. RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 2.08 ERA) gets the start in the first game.

Rockies: RHP German Márquez (1-1, 3.57 ERA) takes the mound to open a three-game series against Philadelphia on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy works against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman fouls off a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, fields the throw as Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson steals third base in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel waits for his hat and glove after flying out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski