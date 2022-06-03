Goldschmidt homers, runs hit streak to 25 as Cards beat Cubs

Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth to make it 9-4.

Tommy Edman singled three times and scored three runs. Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado each had two hits. Bader — celebrating his 28th birthday — also scored twice.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Zack Thompson pitched four innings in his major league debut and earned a save.

Stroman, coming off a string of strong starts, got pounded for a career-high nine runs and 10 hits in four innings. The right-hander had a 1.80 ERA in his previous five outings.

Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer in the first and RBI single in the seventh. Rookie Christopher Morel extended a club record by reaching base in his first 17 games, when he singled and scored in the third. But the Cubs had their three-game win streak snapped.

TRANSACTIONS

The Cardinals shuffled their bullpen, recalling right-hander Johan Oviedo and selecting Thompson's contract from Triple-A Memphis. They optioned lefty Matthew Liberatore and righty Kodi Whitley to the minor league club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Nolan Gorman was back in the lineup as the designated hitter after missing the previous three games because of lower back tightness. ... OFs Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) and Dylan Carlson (strained left hamstring) were to begin rehab assignments — O’Neill with Triple-A Memphis and Carlson with Double-A Springfield.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras was out of the lineup after being hit in the left ankle by a pitch Thursday, though he was available off the bench. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (strained right shoulder) was to resume playing catch in Arizona. He is on the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

The five-game, four-day series continues with a split doubleheader. Both teams were waiting to announce their starters, though Cubs manager David Ross acknowledged Caleb Killian — acquired from San Francisco last season in the deal that sent former MVP Kris Bryant to the Giants — was a possibility for one of the games.

