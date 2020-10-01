Goldschmidt, Cardinals win 7-4 in Padres' return to playoffs

After retiring leadoff batter Kolten Wong, Paddack allowed the next five batters to reach. San Diego native Tommy Edman singled and Goldschmidt homered to left. Dylan Carlson doubled, 38-year-old Yadier Molina hit an RBI single and Paul DeJong doubled before Matt Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly.

Paddack allowed three straight hits to open the third, including DeJong’s RBI single, before being replaced by Matt Strahm. Carpenter added an RBI single for a 6-2 lead.

Paddack allowed eight hits, struck out one and walked none.

Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Alex Reyes got the last four outs for the save. Five relievers combined for 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run.

Kim, a 32-year-old rookie, allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, struck out two and walked two. He signed with the Cardinals after playing 13 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization, including winning four championships and one MVP Award. He made three relief appearances for Korea at Petco Park in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

Kim allowed Eric Hosmer’s sac fly in the first, Aaron Nola’s sac fly in the second and Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the third.

Nola hit another sac fly in the sixth. Fernando Tatis Jr., who had reached twice, scored twice and hit a ball to the warning track in right, struck out with runners on first and second to end the inning.

Tatis came up with two on and two out in the eighth and grounded out. Rookie Jake Cronenworth had a baserunning blunder in both the and eighth.

Dexter Fowler hit an RBI single in the ninth off Trevor Rosenthal, who started his big league career with the Cardinals.

St. Louis' Harrison Bader struck out five times. The center fielder did make a nice catch up against the fence of Wil Myers' fly ball to end the game.

SAD HISTORY

The Padres dropped to 0-4 in the postseason at Petco Park, all against the Cardinals. San Diego hasn’t won a playoff series since beating Atlanta in six games in the 1998 NLCS before being swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: GM A.J. Preller said the Padres decided Clevinger (right elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) wouldn’t be capable of making at least 80-pitch starts.

YADIER MOLINA

The 17-year-veteran played in his 99th career playoff game, tying Tino Martinez for sixth all-time.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (5-3, 3.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Game 2 on Thursday. The 39-year-old owns the Cardinals’ career marks for postseason games (27) and strikeouts (115) and is second in innings pitched (105 2/3) to Chris Carpenter (108). He made his career postseason debut at Petco Park in Game 1 of the 2006 NL Division Series and got the save in Game 2. The Cardinals won the series 3-1 and went on to win the World Series.

Padres: RHP Zach Davies (7-4, 2.73) is set to go for the Padres after Clevinger and Lamet were left off the wild-card roster. Davies made one appearance for Milwaukee in the 2018 NLCS against Los Angeles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Dylan Carlson makes the catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Manny Machado during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth to complete a double play during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in San Diego. Austin Nola was out on a sacrifice fly and Tommy Pham scored. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman, left, drops the ball as San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham advances to third during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in San Diego. Edman was charged with an error. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after scoring from third on a single by Tommy Pham during the third inning of the team's National League wild-card series baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning in Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull