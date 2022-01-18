Goldman Sachs Q4 profits fall as compensation costs soar

But rising inflation, as well as rising competition for employees among the investment banks, has pushed wages significantly higher at the banks. Bloomberg News reported late last week that the firm was preparing to pay out special one-time bonuses to keep its most valuable employees.

“It is clear that employees are able to demand significantly higher pay without necessarily having to justify the increase through greater productivity,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consulting firm Opimas LLC, in an email.

Pay at the firm is tied directly into how well the overall company does in the year, and this year was incredibly good for Goldman. The firm made $21.64 billion in profits last year, more than double what it earned in 2020.

Dealmaking and trading remained mostly strong last quarter for the firm, which helped drive profits. Investment banking revenues were 45% higher than they were the prior year. Trading revenues were down a modest 7%.

The firm's return on equity — a measurement of how well a bank performs with the assets it holds — was 23% last year, more than double where it was a year earlier. Banks like Goldman aim for their return on equity to be above 10%.