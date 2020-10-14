Goldman Sachs profits nearly doubles, helped by trading

The New York-based investment bank said it earned $3.62 billion, or $9.68 a share, up from a profit of $1.88 billion, or $4.83 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet, and were nearly double from a year earlier.

Like its competitors, Goldman Sachs set aside far fewer dollars to cover potentially bad loans. The bank put aside $278 million in the quarter, a fraction of the $1.59 billion it set aside in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs has a much smaller consumer lending division compared to JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America, but it is exposed to potentially bad loans through its corporate lending program and its Marcus personal loan program.