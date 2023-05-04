Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl's 4 goals

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to four games, and he has at least a point in all seven playoff games. He had never scored four goals in a playoff game, and had reached that mark just once in the regular season — March 2, 2020, against Nashville.

Two of his goals game on the power play, making Edmonton 11 of 19 this postseason with the man advantage. The Oilers set an NHL record during the regular season by converting 32.4% of their chances.

This series was billed as the Oilers' star power against the Knights' balanced attack, and that's how the opening game played out. Vegas found a way even with one of the NHL's most dynamic scorers having a career night.

After Draisaitl scored on a power play less than two minutes into the third period to make the score 3-3, the Knights took the lead for good with two goals in 50 seconds. Barbashev scored on a rebound and Stephenson from the right circle.

NOTES

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark took an awkward spill into the boards in the first period and was taken into the locker room. ... Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the league's top rookie. ... In addition to Draisaitl, Bouchard also has points in all seven games this postseason, and McDavid has a six-game point streak. For Vegas, Mark Stone has points in five consecutive games.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP