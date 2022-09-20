Golden Globes to return to NBC in January after year off-air

NBC had reason to want to get the Globes back on the air. In 2018, the network signed an eight-year deal to continue airing the awards through 2026. Citing the HFPA's ongoing reforms, NBC elected not to televise the previous Golden Globes in January. The organization went ahead announcing awards, anyway, in an untelevised and little-noticed gathering unattended by nominees.

This year's ceremony, the organizations said, will be broadcast in a one-year agreement. Terms were unavailable but the deal is expected to be less than the approximately $60 million the network previously paid annually to air the Globes. With backlash swirling and the ceremony scaled down because of the pandemic, the 2021 Globes were watched by 6.9 million people, according to Nielsen, down from more than 18 million the year before.

Whether NBC's endorsement will be enough to return the Globes to Hollywood's good graces, however, remains to be seen. Would Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” want anything to do with the Globes? Or how about Brendan Fraser, a major best actor contender this year for his performance in “The Whale,” who said the HFPA dismissed his allegation of groping by then HFPA president Philip Berk at a luncheon in 2003 as a “joke.”

But the Globes have long played a vital role in Hollywood's awards season as a bridge between the rush of December releases and the Oscars, this year to be held March 13 — long after the contenders have debuted. For studios, the Globes are an important marketing opportunity that may not directly influence the Academy Awards but can impact box office. Nominations to the Globes will be announced Dec. 12.

The HFPA is currently being run by interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly, whose investment firm, Eldridge Industries, bought the Globes and turned it from a nonprofit into a for-profit venture. Boehly’s firm is also the parent company of dick clark productions, the awards’ producer, and an owner of the Globes’ longtime home, the Beverly Hilton.

