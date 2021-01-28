Golden Globes to honor legendary TV producer Norman Lear

Past recipients of the Burnett award include Ellen DeGeneres and Burnett.

Nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes are scheduled to be announced Feb. 3.

Lear, 98, is a six-time Emmy winner whose shows confronted war, sexuality, abortion, and poverty with topical humor. His other popular series include “Maude,” “One Day at a Time” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

Lear, a World War II veteran, has collected several accolades in his career. He received the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2016, awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1999 and inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1984. He was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2017.

As a social activist, Lear founded advocacy organization People for the American Way. He also founded several other non-profits to promote thoughtful citizenship, including the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication.

In the early 2000s, Lear purchased an original copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. He then founded the Declaration of Independence Road Trip to the share the document with people across all 50 states.