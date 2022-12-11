Goff helps surging Lions stun division-leading Vikings 34-23

He threw a 48-yard, tiebreaking touchdown to Chark, who signed a $10 million, one-year deal after an injury-shortened season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark finished with a season-high six catches and 94 yards.

Goff, who completed 27 of 39 passes, gave Detroit a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter with a 5-yard pass to Josh Reynolds after coach Dan Campbell called a fake punt from his 26.

On another trick play, Goff converted third-and-7 from the Minnesota 41 with a 9-yard pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was an eligible receiver sent in motion, to set up Michael Badgley's field goal with 17 seconds left.

On the opening possession, Cook was stopped on a fourth-and-1 near midfield in a preview of what was to come. He also fumbled at the Detroit 6 late in the first half.

Cousins was 30-of-40 passing with touchdowns to K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen.

INJURY REPORT

Vikings: Starting FS Harrison Smith (neck), C Garrett Bradbury (back), OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) were inactive after being listed as questionable. ... The banged-up offensive line took another hit in the fourth quarter when Blake Brandel left with a knee injury. ... CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) returned from a four-game absence on IR and seemed to get beat deep on Detroit's touchdown passes in the first half.

Lions: Key backups OLB Derrick Barnes (knee) and OG Evan Brown (ankle) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host Indianapolis on Saturday.

Lions: Play at the New York Jets on Sunday.

