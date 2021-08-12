Goetz the medalist as rain delays match play at US Amateur

Ricky Castillo, a junior-to-be at Florida, was in the only one of the 16 scheduled matches to finish. Castillo didn't lose a hole in a 5-and-4 victory over Donald Kay.

Goetz, who grew up about 40 miles from Oakmont and played his college golf at West Virginia, had a 64 at Longvue Club and a 68 at Oakmont to win medalist honors and earn the top seed. He won the second hole with a bogey and lost the par-5 fourth hole with a bogey in his match against David Nyfjall of Sweden.