Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

But a PCR test, processed overnight, came back Thursday with Gobert positive for the virus again, the team said.

Gobert becomes the second Jazz player on the protocols list, joining Joe Ingles. Utah entered the week as the only NBA team to not have a player in protocols this season, a streak that ended when Ingles was added to that list on Tuesday.

Gobert was originally dealing with flu-like symptoms on March 11, 2020 when the Jazz were in Oklahoma City for a game. He eventually tested positive for the virus, a result that the Jazz and the NBA learned of just moments before the game against the Thunder was to begin.

That game was called, and about 90 minutes later, the 2019-20 season was suspended. The NBA — and the entire sports landscape — hasn't been the same since.

