Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

In this frame grab from video provided by Cam T. Ashling of Buckhead Goats, a herd of goats is counted Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. (Cam T. Ashling/Buckhead Goats via AP)
In this frame grab from video provided by Cam T. Ashling of Buckhead Goats, a herd of goats is counted Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. (Cam T. Ashling/Buckhead Goats via AP)

55 minutes ago
A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood.

Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.

Television news footage showed them grazing outside a furniture store along a busy thoroughfare. They were eventually caught and removed.

Police said no one was injured.

