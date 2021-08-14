Goal feast for fans as Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool win in EPL

Liverpool was the other expected title challenger to begin its league campaign and Mohamed Salah set up two goals before scoring himself — the fifth straight season he has netted in the opening round — in a 3-0 win at promoted Norwich.

There were also wins for promoted team Watford and Everton, who beat Aston Villa 3-2 and Southampton 3-1 respectively, and Leicester, which defeated Wolverhampton 1-0 thanks to a goal by 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

Aside from Liverpool, the only away winner was Brighton, which came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

The British government lifted social-distancing measures on July 19, paving the way for clubs to allow fans back in force after they were shut down for almost the entirety of last season and the end of the 2019-20 season. Capacities aren’t quite at their maximum, though, because certain areas of stadiums have limited access around players and officials.

Manchester City, the reigning champion, begins the defense of its title at Tottenham on Sunday.

Caption Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Chelsea players celebrate after teammate Trevoh Chalobah scored their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Tess Derry/PA via AP) Credit: Tess Derry Credit: Tess Derry

Caption Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Everton players celebrate in front of fans after Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their side's second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) Credit: Bradley Collyer Credit: Bradley Collyer