GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years ago, told an audience at an investor conference that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.

As it already has been doing in parts of San Francisco during night-time hours, Cruise's ride-hailing service will transport passengers in vehicles that won't have a safety driver in them to take control if the robotic technology malfunctions. Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt didn't provide additional details about the ride-hailing services in Phoenix and Austin.