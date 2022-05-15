GM says Grizzlies will spend to keep Morant, core together

That certainly includes Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, who has improved from rookie of the year in 2020 to All-Star starter this season and as the NBA's Most Improved Player who also finished seventh in MVP voting. Morant is eligible for a five-year maximum contract extension this off-season.

And Kleiman made it as clear as possible that he intends to make sure Morant is in Memphis for a long time.

“Whatever I’m allowed to say under the NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja,” Kleiman said.

Morant's desire is keeping the Grizzlies intact as well, starting with himself.

“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home,” said Morant who knows his contract situation will be a hot topic this offseason. “If your (question) is: Do I want to be in Memphis? Hell, yeah.”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, talks with Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant after Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. The Warriors won 110-96 and advanced to the conference finals. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)