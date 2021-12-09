GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets

The moves come as automakers scramble to line up parts supplies for what is expected to be a dramatic shift from internal combustion engines to zero emission electric power during the coming decade. GM, for instance, has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year’s figures. But they still make up only about 2.6% of sales. But the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025. Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

MP Materials has the potential to supply magnets for about 500,000 EV motors per year, Amin said. Combined, the two deals will supply all of GM's magnet needs at least for the near term, the company said.

MP said engineering and design work on the new 200,000-square-foot plant are underway, and that it will employ more than 100 people. The factory's products also will go to clean energy, electronic and defense markets, the company said.