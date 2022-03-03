GM loses bid to skip recall for lights that are too bright

In 2019, the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn't affect safety for surrounding vehicles. The petition covered GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years.

But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday on the Federal Register website. GM said it's reviewing the decision and deciding what to do next. It's likely the company will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.