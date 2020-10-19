GM expected to announce electric vehicle for Tennessee plant

Currently the 7.9-million-square-foot Spring Hill facility employs about 3,400 hourly workers who make the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 gas-powered SUVs as well as the GMC and Holden Acadia SUVs. The complex, which is GM's biggest in North America, also makes four engines that go into GM trucks and SUVs.

The Lyriq small SUV is due in showrooms sometime late in 2022. GM also is expected to announce details of an all-electric GMC Hummer pickup truck this week. They're among 20 electric models the company plans to develop and sell globally by 2023.

The Detroit News reported on Friday that the Lyriq would be built at Spring Hill.