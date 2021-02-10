GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

But there are new challenges ahead. The company predicted that a global shortage of semiconductor chips will cost it $1.5 billion to $2 billion before taxes this year due to lost production. Still, GM expects pretax income for the year of $10 billion to $11 billion, or $4.50 to $5.25 per share.

The shortage has forced GM to cancel shifts at several factories, but CEO Mary Barra said it won't hit GM's most profitable vehicles.

“We're doing everything possible,” Barra said. “We won't lose any production throughout the year as it relates to full-size trucks and SUVs.”

Barra said in a letter to investors that a mix of pickup trucks and SUVs helped the company to its largest U.S. market share gain since 1990. The U.S. is by far GM’s most lucrative market. The company ended last year with 17.1% of U.S. new vehicle sales, up 0.6 percentage points from 2019.