Global virus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all

It was meant to be a time when families across the U.K. could enjoy something like a normal Christmas despite the pandemic. Authorities planned to relax restrictions, allowing up to three households to mix in the days around Dec. 25.

The emergence of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus changed that.

The four nations of the U.K. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are all in various states of shutdown and have ditched their Christmas plans. No indoor mixing of households is allowed in London and southeast England.

Instead of Christmas joy, a sense of dread and isolation is looming. Dozens of countries have limited flights from Britain, and daily new infections are running at record highs. Hospitals across the U.K., which has Europe’s second-highest virus-related death toll at over 68,000, are heading towards capacity at a time of year when other illnesses abound.

BRAZIL

In Brazil, Christmas 2020 will look much like normal – even though the country has been among the world's hardest-hit by the pandemic and new COVID-19 infections are now on track to match the peak of the first surge.

Many beaches and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro were packed last weekend, despite a city measure forbidding drivers to park along the shore.

No national restrictions have been imposed ahead of Christmas, though the governor of São Paulo ordered that only essential services such as public transport, supermarkets and pharmacies remain open around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador have also called off their Dec. 31 firework displays.

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa is targeting beaches and booze as it imposes new restrictions for the Christmas season amid resurgent infections.

Alcohol can only be sold Monday through Thursday, and a nighttime curfew is in place. Beaches — major tourist attractions this time of year — will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The government is urging people to avoid crowded Christmas celebrations, but indoor gatherings of up to 100 people are still allowed; outdoors up to 250 people can congregate.

Police are setting up roadblocks to slow a second surge of infections that authorities and scientists say is being fueled by another variant of the virus, one distinct from the variant affecting England. Some countries are banning flights from South Africa, where the weekly infections and deaths have doubled over the past two weeks.

LEBANON

Unlike much of the world, Lebanon eased restrictions during the holidays, hoping to inject foreign currency into a tanking economy. Tens of thousands of Lebanese expats have arrived home for the holidays, leading to fears of an inevitable surge in infections.

Last week, the Interior Ministry allowed nightclubs to reopen — but said dancing will be prohibited. That triggered a debate on social media about what constitutes dancing.

Lebanon’s health sector has been challenged by the pandemic that struck amid an unprecedented financial crisis. The massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port only increased pressure on the city's hospitals, knocking out at least three of them.

ITALY

Newspapers in Italy are running color-coded graphics that resemble children's board games to help people keep track of the rules aimed at limiting new infections over the holidays. Travel between regions is banned for 16 days, and a curfew begins at 10 p.m.

From Dec. 24-27, “red” rules kick in, closing all shops except food stores, pharmacies and hairdressers – since looking one’s best is essential in Italy. Two people can visit the home of another family member and bring children younger than 14 with them. Restaurants and cafes can’t serve customers, although takeout and home delivery are allowed.

From Dec. 28-30, Italians segue into ’’orange” rules, when non-essential shops can re-open, although dining out is still banned. Things turn red again for Dec. 31-Jan. 3, orange for Jan. 4, then red again on Jan. 5-6 for the national holiday on Epiphany.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is clamping down on private social gatherings of five or more people and closing tourist spots from Christmas Eve through at least Jan. 3.

National parks and coastal tourist sites, where thousands travel to watch the sun rise on the new year, will close. So will churches and skiing, sledding and skating venues. Restaurants could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,700) if they serve groups of five or more.

The greater Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, has been at the center of a viral resurgence in past weeks that has overwhelmed hospitals, increased death tolls and raised questions as to how the government is handling the outbreak, after winning global praise for its response earlier in the year.

Forty-eight COVID-19 patients have died in the deadliest two days since the pandemic began.

THE UNITED STATES

The U.S. has issued no nationwide restrictions on travel, a decision left to state governments, but a federal agency is advising against criss-crossing the country for the Christmas season.

Still, millions of people have passed through airport security in recent days. The travel company AAA predicted that nearly 85 million Americans would be journeying during the holidays – a 29% decline from last year.

The U.S. has reported by far the most virus infections and deaths in the world, over 18 million cases and 322,800 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Even before Christmas, new cases have been rising over the past two weeks.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

Angela Charlton in Paris, Pan Pylas in London, Diane Jeantet in Rio de Janeiro, Frances D’Emilio in Rome, Zeina Karam in Lebanon, Tong-Hyung Kim in Seoul, Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg, John Flesher in Traverse City, Michigan contributed.

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 file photo woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the Sondheim Theatre in central London, which has had to temporarily stop showing its production of "Les Miserables: The Staged Concert" as the British government have moved London into coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions. Instead of Christmas joy, a sense of dread and isolation is looming. Dozens of countries have limited flights from Britain, and daily new infections are running at record highs. Hospitals across the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest virus-related death toll at nearly 70,000, are heading towards capacity at a time of year when other illnesses abound. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Sunday Dec. 20, 2020 file photo people at St Pancras station in London, wait to board the last train to Paris today. Instead of Christmas joy, a sense of dread and isolation is looming. Dozens of countries have limited flights from Britain, and daily new infections are running at record highs. Hospitals across the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest virus-related death toll at nearly 70,000, are heading towards capacity at a time of year when other illnesses abound. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, File) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

FILE - In this Sunday Dec. 20, 2020 file photo a woman pulls a suitcase past the Christmas tree on the concourse of Waterloo Station in central London, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Instead of Christmas joy, a sense of dread and isolation is looming. Dozens of countries have limited flights from Britain, and daily new infections are running at record highs. Hospitals across the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest virus-related death toll at nearly 70,000, are heading towards capacity at a time of year when other illnesses abound. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP, File) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo a park is taped off for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea is clamping down on private social gatherings of five or more people and closing tourist spots from Christmas Eve through at least Jan. 3. National parks and coastal tourist sites, where thousands travel to watch the sun rise on the new year, will close. So will churches and skiing, sledding and skating venues. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo a man wearing a face mask walks past a rest area taped for social distancing and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

FILE - In this Monday Dec. 21 2020 file photo a hand sanitizing pump stands in the middle of a near empty departure terminal as few passengers board and Air France flight to Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport. Police are setting up roadblocks to slow a second surge of infections that authorities and scientists say is being fueled by another a new variant of the virus, distinct from the new variant affecting England. Some countries are banning flights from South Africa, where the weekly numbers of infections and deaths have doubled over the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 file photo a mother and daughter pose for photos in front of the Portuguese word "Gratitude" set up at the Esplanade of Ministries which has been illuminated with lights and a large Christmas tree, in Brasilia, Brazil. In Brazil, Christmas 2020 will look much like normal years – even though the country has been among the world's hardest-hit by the pandemic and new COVID-19 infections are now on track to match the peak of the first surge earlier this year. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 file photo vendors Mariano Andretta, from Argentina, left, and Daniela Andretta sell their merchandise on Joao Fernandes beach in Buzios, a popular holiday destination in Brazil. In Brazil, Christmas 2020 will look much like normal years – even though the country has been among the world's hardest-hit by the pandemic and new COVID-19 infections are now on track to match the peak of the first surge earlier this year. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Traffic police speak to drivers at a checkpoint at the Roma Nord branch toll booth in Rome, Italy, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. Newspapers in Italy have taken to running color-coded graphics that resemble children’s board games to help people keep track of the rules aimed at limiting potential for contagion during the holidays. Travel between regions is banned for 16 days, and curfew begins at 10 p.m. (Cecilia Fabiano, LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo a man dressed as Santa Claus sanitizes his gloved hands, to protect against COVID-19, during a day of being photographed with children at a shopping mall in Johannesburg, South Africa. Coronavirus restrictions allow for Children to meet with Santa, but they have to respect social distancing and sit separately. Police are setting up roadblocks to slow a second surge of infections that authorities and scientists say is being fueled by another a new variant of the virus, distinct from the new variant affecting England. Some countries are banning flights from South Africa, where the weekly numbers of infections and deaths have doubled over the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo a Christmas tree decorated with firefighter uniforms to commemorate those who died while trying to extinguish the fire in the August explosion at the Beirut seaport is on display in front of damaged silos, in Beirut, Lebanon. Unlike much of the world, Lebanon announced an easing of restrictions during the holidays, hoping to inject foreign currency into a tanking economy. Tens of thousands of Lebanese expats have arrived home for the holidays, leading to fears of an inevitable surge in infections. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman waits at a bus stop where pandemic public service signs are displayed in Chicago. The U.S. has issued no nationwide restrictions on travel, a decision left to state governments, but a federal agency is advising against criss-crossing the country for Christmas season. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 file photo engineers and volunteers stand outside a mobile field hospital at UCI Medical Center, in Orange, Calif. The U.S. has reported by far the most virus infections and deaths. As of Tuesday, there had been 18,043,866 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. resulting in 319,466 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with new cases rising over the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong