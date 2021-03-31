Global trade rebounding, lagging vaccinations pose threat

“The inequity of access is glaring, and this cannot happen again,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

That the container ship mishap that temporarily shut down freight traffic in the Suez Canal could cause so much disruption was a sign that trade in goods remains “relatively robust,” she said. Meanwhile, services businesses are in more trouble, and the balance of risks are tilted to the downside.

The WTO said it expects merchandise trade to rise by 8.0% in 2021, after having fallen 5.3% in 2020. Trade growth should then slow to 4.0% in 2022, a recovery that will still leave trade below its pre-pandemic level.

The 2020 drop was less than expected due to the robust second half rebound thanks to strong monetary and fiscal support by many governments. The Geneva-based international organization foresaw a slide of 9.2% in its estimate released in October.

“Prospects for a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year,” the WTO said in a statement.

“The strong rebound in global trade since the middle of last year has helped soften the blow of the pandemic for people, businesses, and economies,” Okonjo-Iweala said. "But as long as large numbers of people and countries are excluded from sufficient vaccine access, it will stifle growth, and risk reversing the health and economic recovery worldwide."