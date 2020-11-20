Global tech giants threaten to leave Pakistan over new rules

The coalition said the “draconian data localization requirements will damage the ability of people to access a free and open internet and shut Pakistan’s digital economy off from the rest of the world." It said the new rules will make it difficult for its members “to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses."

There was no immediate comment from Khan’s government, which has repeatedly said it was not against freedom of expression.

Khan's office had previously said the new rules were made after observing a delayed response in the removal of anti-Pakistan, obscene and sectarian-related content by social media sites since 2018, when Khan’s government came into power.

Under the new regulations, social media companies are required to remove or block any unlawful content from their websites within 24 hours after being reported by Pakistani authorities.

The latest development comes weeks after Khan’s government temporarily banned the video-sharing platform TikTok, saying it took the step after receiving complaints of “immoral and indecent” content.