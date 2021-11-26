Stocks sink on fears of COVID-19 variant; Dow futures off 2%

In midday trading, the FTSE in London fell to 7,099.69 and the DAX in Frankfurt lost 3.1% to 15,429.26. The CAC in Paris plunged 3.8% to 6,805.72.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 future lost 1.7% and the futures for the Nasdaq slipped 1%. U.S. markets were closed Thursday and are due to reopen Friday for a shortened trading session.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,564.09 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo declined to 28,751.62. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 2.7% to 24,080.52.

Investors already were more cautious after Federal Reserve officials said in notes from their October meeting released this week they foresaw the possibility of responding to higher inflation by raising rates sooner than previously planned.

Investors worry central bankers might feel pressure to withdraw stimulus earlier than planned due to stronger-than-expected inflation. The Fed said earlier it foresaw keeping rates low until late next year.

Financial markets had been encouraged by strong U.S. corporate earnings and signs the global economy was rebounding from last year's history-making decline in activity due to the pandemic. Stock prices have been boosted by easy credit and other measures rolled out by the Fed and other central banks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $4.22, or 5.4%, to $74.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed $4, or 4.9%, to $76.92 per barrel in London.

