Global stocks mostly edge down ahead of US debate

Markets are watching the November election's impact on tax policy and how long it might take to determine the winner.

“With a reasonable polling lead, one could argue that Joe Biden has more to lose here than President Trump,” said Robert Carnell of ING in a report. He noted that with some potential for gaffes or other colorful moments, the debate might be “cringe-worthy but unlikely to deliver an electoral car-crash for either side.”

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,224.36 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.8% to 23,275.53. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo edged 0.1% higher to 23,539.10.

Shares in Japanese telecom giant NTT Corp. fell 2.7% after news reports said it plans to take its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo private. DoCoMo said it would announce news after a board meeting Tuesday.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.9% to 2,327.89 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was unchanged at 5,952.10.

India's Sensex gained 0.5% to 38,167.66. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Tech stocks led an earlier rebound in global share prices, but investors began to worry they were overpriced, leading to a new sell-off.

Investors' confidence has been supported by infusions of central bank credit into struggling economies and hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine.

However, the U.S. Congress still is arguing over the size of a new support package after additional unemployment benefits that helped to support consumer spending that powers the biggest global economy expired.

A monthly unemployment report due out Friday from the government could help to shed light on an economic recovery.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 35 cents per barrel to $40.25 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 32 cents to $42.55 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 105.64 Japanese yen from Monday's 105.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.1704 from $1.1676.

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street recovered some of this month's losses as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street recovered some of this month's losses as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon