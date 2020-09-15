Global stocks mixed after Wall Street rises on dealmaking

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,295.68 after August retail sales rose 0.5% over a year earlier for their first positive growth this year. The Chinese statistics agency cited it as a sign of “stable and continuous” economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.4% to 23,454.89 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4% to 24,734.71. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was down less than 0.1% at 5,894.50.

India's Sensex advanced 0.4% to 38,903.72. Singapore and Bangkok gained while New Zealand and Jakarta retreated.

On Monday, tech stocks gained on Wall Street after Nvidia agreed to buy Softbank's stake in chipmaker Arm Holdings for $40 billion.

Oracle climbed 4.3% after the software maker beat out Microsoft to become the “trusted technology provider” of Chinese-owned video app TikTok. The deal requires approval from the Trump administration, which deemed TikTok a security risk and demanded its sale to a U.S. owner.

In other deals, Gilead agreed to buy Immunomedics for $21 billion. Verizon purchased Tracfone for $6.25 billion and Alibaba invested $4 billion in Grab.

The S&P 500's gain reversed part of last week's 2.5% slide, the biggest weekly decline since June.

The Dow rose 1.2% while the Nasdaq, which includes many tech stocks, picked up 1.9%.

This week's strong start is a reversal after a slide in high-flying tech stocks that many analysts said was overdue.

AstraZeneca added 0.5% following the weekend announcement that clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine will resume after a reported side-effect in a British patient. The vaccine is seen as one of the strongest contenders among the dozens of vaccines being tested.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery lost 9 cents to $37.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 7 cents on Monday to $32.26. Brent crude oil for November delivery lost 11 cents to $39.50 per barrel in London. The contract dropped 22 cents in the previous session to $39.61.

The dollar edged down to 105.71 yen from Monday's 105.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1886 from $1.1865.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose on a flurry of corporate deals and China's economic activity improved. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu