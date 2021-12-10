journal-news logo
X

Stocks climb after inflation report wasn't worse than feared

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
Stocks are posting solid gains in the early going on Wall Street Friday after a government report on inflation last month, while still very high, was in line with what analysts were anticipating

Stocks are posting solid gains in the early going on Wall Street Friday after a government report on inflation last month, while still very high, was in line with what analysts were anticipating. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, keeping it on track for a weekly gain of well over 3%. Technology stocks were leading the way higher, and that helped push the Nasdaq to a gain of 0.9%. Business software maker Oracle surged 17% after reporting strong quarterly results. The government reported that consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November over a year ago, the biggest increase since 1982.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated.

Fed officials, due to meet next week, have said plans to wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices might be accelerated if necessary to cool inflation that hit a 30-year high in October.

Traders were “potentially taking some risks off the table” while they wait for November consumer price data, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.3% to 7,302.55 and Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.4% to 15,576.18. The CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.6% to 6,969.04.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 was 0.1% higher. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%. The Dow slipped less than 1 point.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.2% to 3,666.35 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1% to 28,437.77. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.1% to 23,995.72.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.6% to 3,010.23 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% lower at 7,353.50.

India's Sensex lost 0.4% to 58,556.36. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 had gained 3.6% this week after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might not be as dangerous as the earlier delta strain. That eased fears of more restrictions on travel and business.

Technology stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending weighed the most on the S&P 500. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.4%, while Tesla slid 6.1% for the biggest drop in the index.

Travel-related companies slipped. Carnival Cruise Line fell 1.7% and United Airlines fell 1.8%.

Health-related stocks rose. Pfizer, which is touting the potential benefits of a vaccine booster against the omicron variant, rose 1.3%.

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 6 cents to $71.00 per per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.42 on Thursday to $70.94. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, sank 7 cents to $74.35 per barrel in London. It lost $1.40 the previous session to $74.42.

The dollar gained to 113.58 yen from Thursday's 113.48 yen. The euro gained to $1.1295 from $1.1289.

Caption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption
A currency trader adjusts his face mask at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader adjusts his face mask at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency trader adjusts his face mask at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption
Currency traders talk each other near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders talk each other near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
Currency traders talk each other near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption
Traders Michael Urkonis, left, John Santiago, center, and Thomas Ferrigno work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Traders Michael Urkonis, left, John Santiago, center, and Thomas Ferrigno work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
Traders Michael Urkonis, left, John Santiago, center, and Thomas Ferrigno work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

In Other News
1
Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil
2
New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels
3
As storms start, US states struggle to hire snowplow drivers
4
Report: Trump slammed Netanyahu for congratulating Biden
5
Uber helping detectives solve Florida 'grandparent scams'
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top