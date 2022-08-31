Futures up as Wall Street tries to snap 3-day losing streak

In Europe, markets fell after a report on Wednesday showed that inflation in countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The FTSE 100 in London fell 1.2%, the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7%.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank officials to continue raising interest rates, which can tame inflation, but also stifle economic growth.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might derail global economic growth.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday indicated it will stick to rate hikes.

The Fed has raised rates four times this year. Two of those were by 0.75 percentage points, three times the usual margin. Traders appear to expect another 0.75 percentage point hike in September, a half point in November and 0.25 points in December, according to Moya.

“If the labor market doesn’t break and the consumer remains resilient, Wall Street might start pricing in rate hikes for February and March," Moya wrote.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3,202.14 after an index of manufacturing showed activity contracted again in August. The Hang Seng ended up less than 0.1% at 19,954.39 after spending most of the day in negative territory.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.4% to 28,091.53 after July industrial production rose by an unexpectedly strong 1% over the previous month.

The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.9% to 2,472.05 after July factory output declined 1.3% compared with the previous month.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,986.80. New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Indonesia declined. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $2.70 to $88.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $5.37 to $91.64 on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international trading, fell $2.78 to $95.06 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged up to 138.76 yen from Tuesday's 138.67 yen. The euro declined to just under $1 from $1.0021.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index fell 1.1%, bringing its decline over the past five days to 5.5%. The Dow dropped 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.1%.

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko