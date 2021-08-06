Most stocks, bond yields climb following strong job report

Forecasters expect the U.S. economy, which is down about 6 million jobs from pre-pandemic levels, to have added about 870,000, an improvement over June's 850,000.

That could lend support to Federal Reserve board members who want to wind down economic stimulus through bond purchases that inject money into the financial system, Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets said in a report.

“If we get one or two really good jobs reports over the next couple of months, then the conditions for starting the normalization process will have been met for many of the Fed’s policymakers," Razaqzada said.

The FTSE 100 in London was unchanged at 7,120.60 in early trading while the DAX in Frankfurt opened 0.3% higher at 15,744.67. The CAC in Paris gained 0.5% to 6,781.19.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off less than 0.1%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a new high after last week’s unemployment claims fell by 14,000. The Dow gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,450.37 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was flat at 26,207.96. Chinese stocks have been hurt by a spate of anti-monopoly and data security campaigns against tech companies.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3% to 27,799.67 after Japanese labor cash earnings edged lower in June for the first time in four months.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.2% to 3,268.56 and the ASX-S&P 200 in Sydney was unchanged at 7,512.10.

India's Sensex lost 0.4% to 54,275.16. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $69.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 94 cents on Thursday to $69.09. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 9 cents to $71.38 per barrel in London. It advanced 91 cents the previous session to $71.29.

The dollar rose to 109.81 yen from Thursday's 109.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.1809 from $1.1836.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon