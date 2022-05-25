Wall Street points lower as investors hunker down

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes on Wednesday from its most recent policy meeting, potentially offering more insight into the reasons behind its actions this year.

Also on Wednesday, there was an increasingly downcast view of the months ahead from corporate leaders, government officials and other VIPs gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is seen as a significant threat, setting back the global economic recovery from the pandemic, economists say.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.3%, Frankfurt's DAX slipped 0.1% and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2% to 3,107.46 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3% to 26,677.80. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3% to 20,171.27.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4% to 2,617.22 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,155.20.

India's Sensex gave up 0.2% to 53,926.64. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined while Bangkok advanced.

Investors dumped social media stocks on Tuesday, with Snap plummeting 43.1%, its biggest single-day drop ever. Facebook parent Meta slumped 7.6%. Google’s parent Alphabet fell 5.1%.

The S&P is down 18% from its Jan. 3 high, putting it on the brink of a bear market, or a 20% decline from the previous top.

Wall Street is trying to avoid an eighth straight losing week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.37 to $111.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 52 cents on Tuesday to $109.77. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced $1.12 to $111.81 per barrel in London. It rose 14 cents the previous session to $113.56.

The dollar gained to 126.98 yen from Tuesday's 126.82 yen. The euro declined to $1.0664 from $1.0693.

Caption A currency trader stands near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader stands near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man