Global shares rise on optimism on economic data, earnings

Alves said investors are also watching U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due Friday, for indications on hiring, and how that might affect interest rate policy. But overall, Pelosi's trip so far has had little impact on markets. She was visiting Seoul on Thursday and would then head to Japan.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to finish at 27,932.20. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains, shedding just 1 point to 6,974.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 2,473.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 20,174.04, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 0.8% to 3,189.04.

India's Sensex lost 0.6% and the Taiex in Taiwan also fell 0.5%.

Earnings remain in focus this week as investors parse the latest results and statements from companies to better understand how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers.

Oil prices rose following OPEC's decision to boost production in September at a much slower pace than previous months. Benchmark U.S. crude added 50 cents to $91.16 a barrel. On Wednesday, U.S. crude oil fell 4% to settle at $90.66 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 29 cents to $97.07 a barrel.

Upcoming data on the U.S. jobs market could help investors determine how the Federal Reserve will move ahead with its interest rate policy, which has been aggressive in an effort to try and tame inflation. U.S. jobless claims numbers for last week will be released Thursday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 134.24 Japanese yen from 133.85 yen. The euro cost $1.0166, little changed from $1.0170.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

A detail of the exterior of The New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)