Global shares rise on optimism about Trump's health

“It is difficult to look beyond the trajectory of U.S. President Trump’s illness in mapping out the contours of price action in the week ahead,” he said in a report.

“By reducing uncertainty around a possible delay to the U.S. presidential election, the initial market reaction should be positive for risk assets, with U.S. equities and oil prices, for example, reversing Friday’s declines," Innes said.

Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita apologized Monday for the breakdown last week in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s trading system, which the Japanese company had developed. Speaking during an online webinar, he promised to work with the exchange to prevent a recurrence of the malfunction in Fujitsu's Arrowhead system, which caused all trading to be halted in Tokyo on Oct. 1.

By Friday, trading resumed after the problem was fixed.

“We have caused great trouble, and we apologize from the bottom of our hearts,” Tokita said.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slumped 1.7% as soon as trading began, only to churn through another turbulent session. By the end of the day, it had trimmed its loss to 1%, closing at 3,348.42. Despite the drop, most of the stocks in the index were higher.

The paring of losses on Wall Street late last week came as optimism rose that Washington may be able to get past its partisanship to deliver more support for the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told airlines aid for them is imminent. She said a wider rescue package for the economy could also perhaps be on the way.

Trump’s infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 highlights the continued spread of the pandemic. The potential for outbreaks to escalate as cold weather forces people indoors is raising worries that governments may put some more restrictions on businesses.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $38.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.67 to $37.05 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 95 cents to $40.22 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 105.65 yen from 105.34 yen. The euro cost $1.1746, up from $1.1717.

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Asian shares were higher Monday, lifted by the recent positive reports about President Donald Trump's health after he tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu