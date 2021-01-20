Global shares rise on hopes Biden will act on economy, virus

“Chinese New Year is less than a month away. With COVID infection numbers already on the rise again in parts of Asia, there are concerns about what the holiday season may mean for efforts to contain the virus’s spread,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as more people are inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines and Washington gets set to try for another round of economic stimulus.

Janet Yellen, Biden's nominee to be Treasury secretary, told the Senate Finance Committee during her confirmation hearing that the incoming administration would focus on winning quick passage of its $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan.

“More must be done,” Yellen said. “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later.”

The plan would include $1,400 cash payments for most Americans. Democrats are also pushing for faster rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a higher minimum wage for workers and enhanced benefits for laid-off workers. The hope is that such stimulus can carry the economy until later this year, when more widespread vaccinations get life returning to some semblance of normal.

“If most of this is implemented, it does suggest significant pickup in economic growth as we head through to the fourth quarter of this year,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 31 cents to $53.29 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 35 cents to $56.25.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 103.76 yen from 103.99 yen. The euro cost $1.2134, up from $1.2115.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as president, ending President Donald Trump’s four-year term. Japan's benchmark lost early gains as worries grew about the surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

