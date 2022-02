Markets point sharply higher on Russia-Ukraine optimism

Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Markets were spooked Monday after the U.S. said it was closing its embassy in Ukraine and moving all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border.

Overnight, Asian markets mostly followed Monday's U.S. declines, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shedding 0.8% to finish at 26,865.19. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.5% to 7,206.90. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.0% to 22,676.54. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.8% to 24,355.71, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,446.09.

Investors also have been trying to gauge how stocks and the broader economy will be affected the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates to quell surging inflation.

The central bank is expected to start raising its benchmark interest rate in March and Wall Street expects as many as seven rate hikes this year after last week’s report that inflation jumped 7.5% in January from a year ago, the fastest increase in four decades.

Investors also have their eye on the latest round of corporate earnings, including Airbnb on Tuesday, DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

This week also brings updates on inflation and how that might be impacting consumer spending. The U.S. Labor Department will release its January report for prices at the wholesale level on Tuesday and the Commerce Department will release its January retail sales report on Wednesday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 115.62 Japanese yen from 115.55 yen. The euro cost $1.1348, up from $1.1306.

Caption A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu