Global shares mostly higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus

Analysts say the U.S. election is the one global event market players view as influencing critical policy. In the meantime, there is consensus among many economists and investors that the economy needs another dose of support following the expiration of weekly jobless benefits and other stimulus Congress approved earlier this year. And so the market’s attention remains fixed on the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington.

However, the pandemic also looms, with concern growing over flaring outbreaks of the coronavirus in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Germany is seeing a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections, raising fears the pandemic is gaining in a country that so far has coped better than many of its European neighbors.

The British government is mulling fresh restrictions on everyday life in England amid mounting evidence that the measures so far have done little to keep a lid on new coronavirus infections.

France set a grim new record Wednesday, with more than 18,700 new coronavirus infections detected in the past 24 hours.

Caseloads have been surging in places as far flung as Slovakia, Croatia and Sri Lanka, with colder weather and the flu season setting in throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 49 cents to $40.44 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 72 cents to $39.95 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 57 cents to $42.56 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar stood unchanged at 105.98 Japanese yen. The euro cost $1.1765, up slightly from $1.1762.

People wearing face masks walk near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday on optimism that U.S. stimulus may be coming, as President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his earlier decision to halt talks on another economic rescue effort. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A man stands near a screen showing the foreign exchange rates at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday on optimism that U.S. stimulus may be coming, as President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his earlier decision to halt talks on another economic rescue effort. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man