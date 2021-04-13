Global shares mostly gain as China exports rise

Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research Asia-Pacific at ING, expects trading in the region to be tentative as investors await data that will help assess the recovery from pandemic damage.

Apart from the Chinese trade data, “Asian markets, like others, will be on tenterhooks pending the release of important March U.S. inflation figures later today," he said in a report.

Earnings season is approaching and corporate results may indicate the direction of future growth as nations gradually emerge from the damage set off by the pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report on Wednesday, while Bank of America and Citigroup report on Thursday.

Worries remain about recent surges in COVID-19 cases, including Brazil and Michigan state in the U.S. Earlier this week, Japan, which trails the world in the vaccine rollout, called for government-backed measures to curb the recent surge in the sickness in some areas.

In Thailand, authorities are warning of a potential explosion in cases after many new infections were found among people who frequent clubs and other entertainment venues.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 15 cents to $59.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 38 cents on Monday to $50.70 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 23 cents to $63.51 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.40 yen late Monday. The euro slipped to $1.1902 from $1.1911.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday with hopes growing for a global economic rebound despite worries over renewed surges in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu