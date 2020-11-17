Global shares mixed as vaccine news lifts only some regions

Even as a new surge in COVID-19 infections hit Japan, the economy rebounded in the third quarter. The recovery has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, but such signs are raising optimism about things returning to business as normal in the world's third-largest economy.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research revised its growth projection for Japan this year to a more moderate contraction of 6.3%, from an earlier forecast of an 8.8% contraction. For 2021, Fitch projects a return to 2.7% growth, which is better than its earlier forecast of 2.1% growth.

“In 2021, we believe that the holding of the Summer Olympics as well as the likely availability of a COVID-19 vaccine could likely lead to a sharper upsurge in domestic demand, driving our forecast revision,” it said.

The Tokyo Games have been postponed a year to the summer of 2021. International Olympic Committee President Thomas, visiting Tokyo this week, has sought to send a message of assurance that the games will go on next year.

Bach said a “reasonable number” of fans should be able to attend the venues, vaccine or no vaccine, and stressed he wants "as many foreign participants as possible to accept a vaccine.”

Risks remain for global markets. Even if the vaccines are finally approved, it’s still uncertain when they could be widely distributed.

The pandemic is continuing to worsen, with rising coronavirus counts across the United States and Europe pushing governments to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Some areas of the U.S. economy have been slowing, particularly after big financial support programs passed by Congress expired.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 20 cents to $41.14 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 13 cents to $43.69 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar declined to 104.26 Japanese yen from 104.90 yen. The euro cost $1.1869, up from $1.1845.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise contributed to this report.

A man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Captain Chaka Watch with the Salvation Army plays air guitar in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Captain Chaka Watch with the Salvation Army plays lip syncs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on optimism that a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it’s caused. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu