Wall Street points higher as more earnings come in

American Airlines and Tesla are among the dozens of S&P 500 companies scheduled to issue quarterly snapshots this week.

Global shares were mixed on Tuesday, while oil prices retreated after Monday's 5.1% jump.

At midday in Europe, France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% in early trading, while Germany's DAX inched up 0.1% after early losses. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, also recovering from small early losses.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed early losses, adding 0.7% to finish at 26,961.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 6,649.60. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2% to 2,370.97. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9% to 20,661.06, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,279.43.

Analysts said the Tokyo market was seeing some buying after a three-day weekend. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.7%. The Nasdaq gave up 0.8% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 0.3%.

The U.S. market has been lurching mostly lower for weeks on worries that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will slam the brake too hard on the economy in hopes of bringing down high inflation. If they’re too aggressive with their interest-rate hikes, they could cause a recession.

A key report released last week indicated expectations are easing for inflation among households. That could prevent a more vicious cycle from taking root and ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve.

Expectations have fallen for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Traders are now betting on a roughly one-in-three chance for a monster hike of a full percentage point, with the majority favoring a 0.75 percentage point increase. As recently as Thursday, the heavy bet was on a hike of a full point.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. Many investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points, “but more is not unthinkable," economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.88 to $100.72 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.62 to $104.65 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 137.56 Japanese yen from 138.13 yen. The euro cost $1.0250, up from $1.0146.

___

Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Shanghai were higher in morning trading. Shares fell in Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, where investor sentiments were subdued after an early rally evaporated on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Shanghai were higher in morning trading. Shares fell in Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, where investor sentiments were subdued after an early rally evaporated on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Shanghai were higher in morning trading. Shares fell in Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, where investor sentiments were subdued after an early rally evaporated on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Shanghai were higher in morning trading. Shares fell in Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, where investor sentiments were subdued after an early rally evaporated on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung