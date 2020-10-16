Global shares mixed amid virus spike, US aid concerns

Meanwhile, campaign theatrics continue, with the latest question whether the debate scheduled next week between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joseph Biden will go ahead as planned. The clash planned for this week was called off after Trump's bout of coronavirus. Biden has said he plans to participate in next week’s debate but intends to ask Trump to take a COVID-19 test before arriving.

Investors are also watching for earnings reports for indications of how businesses are holding up amid the pandemic. Rising COVID-19 cases may bring more social distancing restrictions and limits on public life, including a possible return to lockdowns that are damaging to growth.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to finish at 23,410.63. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.5% to 6,176.80. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8% to 2,341.53. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 24,386.79, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1% higher to 3,336.36.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 28 cents to $40.68 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 8 cents on Thursday to $40.96. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 35 cents to $42.81 a barrel.

The dollar stood at 105.28 Japanese yen, down from 105.42 yen late Thursday. The euro cost $1.1739, up slightly from $1.1710.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Asian shares were mixed on Friday as investors weighed concerns about the U.S. presidential election and an economic stimulus package, on top of fears of flaring outbreaks of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

